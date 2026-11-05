Abu Dhabi clean energy generation up 1,000% since 2020: EWEC

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) today announced that renewable and clean energy generation across Abu Dhabi, powered by nuclear, solar, and wind, has increased by over 1,000 per cent between 2020 and 2025, reflecting the success of the Emirate's energy transition.

This progress reflects EWEC’s long-term capacity planning and the integration of renewable and clean energy technologies into Abu Dhabi’s power system. The four units of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the first nuclear energy plant in the Arab world, were brought online progressively between 2020 and 2024, establishing a continuous source of emissions-free baseload power. Over the same period, transformative projects commissioned and developed by EWEC’s significantly expanded renewable generation, including Al Dhafra Solar PV and Noor Abu Dhabi, two of the world’s largest single-site solar power generation plants.

EWEC's latest consolidated operational data shows that renewable and clean electricity generation sources now account for almost 46 per cent of Abu Dhabi's total power generation, up from under 5 per cent in 2020. Between 2020 and 2025, renewable and clean energy generation increased from approximately 4,100 gigawatt hours (GWh) to more than 49,300GWh.

Mohamed Almarzooqi, Chief Assets Officer of EWEC, said: “The scale of progress achieved over the past five years demonstrates the impact of EWEC’s long-term planning and the disciplined integration of a diversified renewable and clean energy portfolio. By integrating nuclear, solar and wind generation into the UAE’s electricity system at scale, we are reducing carbon intensity while maintaining the reliability and security of supply needed to support the UAE’s continued economic growth. We continue to build on this momentum by advancing further renewable and clean energy capacity, strengthening system flexibility and enabling a more resilient and sustainable energy system for Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

Through the accelerated scaling of renewable and clean energy, EWEC is supporting the realisation of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, cementing Abu Dhabi's position as a global leader in the energy transition.