Dubai Municipality achieves ISO 14064-1 certification for greenhouse gas emissions measurement, reporting

DUBAI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has achieved certification of conformity with ISO 14064-1, the international standard for quantifying and reporting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at an organisational level, marking a first-of-its-kind achievement in the Middle East. The milestone recognises the Municipality's adoption of internationally recognised methodologies for measuring, documenting and reporting emissions, strengthening the reliability of environmental data and supporting more informed decisions to improve the environmental performance of its operations and services.

The achievement represents an important advancement in Dubai Municipality's efforts to integrate environmental performance measurement into its institutional planning and governance processes. By establishing consistent methodologies and strengthening the technical capabilities of its teams, the Municipality is enhancing its ability to assess environmental impacts, identify opportunities for improvement and develop targeted initiatives that support resource efficiency and emissions reduction.

ISO 14064-1 establishes principles and requirements for the quantification and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions and removals at an organisational level. The standard provides a structured approach to identifying emissions sources, defining reporting boundaries, collecting and analysing relevant data, and developing reliable greenhouse gas inventories.

Adopting these requirements enables Dubai Municipality to strengthen the consistency and transparency of its environmental reporting, establish a more comprehensive understanding of emissions associated with its operations and provide a credible evidence base for monitoring performance over time.

The certification also reflects the Municipality's continued investment in institutional capabilities, supporting the integration of environmental considerations into planning, operational management and performance evaluation. These efforts contribute to national and local sustainability objectives and Dubai's wider commitment to climate action and responsible resource management.

Eng. Nasser BuShehab, CEO of the Planning and Governance Sector at Dubai Municipality, said: “Achieving conformity with ISO 14064-1 represents an important advancement in our approach to institutional governance and environmental performance. Reliable measurement is essential to understanding the impact of our operations and identifying where improvements can deliver the greatest value. By adopting internationally recognised methodologies for greenhouse gas emissions reporting, we are strengthening the quality of our environmental data and establishing a more robust foundation for informed decision-making.

“This achievement also reflects our commitment to developing the capabilities of our teams and embedding internationally recognised practices into the Municipality's operations. Our objective is to ensure that environmental performance becomes an integral part of institutional planning and continuous improvement, enabling us to direct resources more effectively, strengthen operational efficiency and develop initiatives that contribute to Dubai's long-term sustainability and climate action objectives.”

The adoption of ISO 14064-1 supports a more systematic approach to managing greenhouse gas emissions data, including the identification of emissions sources, the application of consistent calculation methodologies and the documentation of results.

These processes strengthen the reliability and comparability of environmental information, enabling the Municipality to evaluate performance more accurately and identify priority areas for improvement. They also support greater transparency and accountability in environmental reporting, providing a clearer basis for assessing the effectiveness of future emissions reduction measures.

The certification forms part of Dubai Municipality's wider efforts to strengthen the relationship between environmental performance, institutional governance and service delivery. Through improved measurement and reporting capabilities, the Municipality aims to support more effective resource management and advance initiatives that reduce environmental impacts across its operations.

These efforts reinforce Dubai Municipality's commitment to continuous institutional improvement and contribute to Dubai's ambition to develop a more sustainable and resilient urban environment, supported by responsible environmental management and internationally recognised standards.