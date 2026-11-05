EU urges action to counter cyberattacks targeting refrigeration systems

BRUSSELS, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- European Union cybersecurity authorities have urged organisations to take immediate action to reduce their exposure to cyber threats following a new wave of incidents on 1st and 2nd November.

The warning was issued jointly by the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), the European Commission, Europol's European Cybercrime Centre (EC3), the EU Computer Security Incident Response Teams Network (EU CSIRTs Network) and the European Cyber Crisis Liaison Organisation Network (EU-CyCLONe).

Affected EU member states are investigating the incidents and providing guidance, while national cybersecurity response teams and crisis management authorities continue to exchange information and monitor developments.

ENISA and other relevant EU bodies are also monitoring the situation to support a coordinated response across the bloc.

The agencies advised organisations to consult the latest security advisories issued by national cybersecurity response teams, which are available through official channels and ENISA's advisory collection.

They also reminded hardware and software manufacturers that, under the EU Cyber Resilience Act, they have been required since 11th September 2026 to report severe incidents and actively exploited vulnerabilities through the Act's Single Reporting Platform.

The Act's main cybersecurity requirements will take effect on 11th December 2027, requiring manufacturers to incorporate security into product design, provide security support throughout product lifecycles and address vulnerabilities without delay.

Organisations covered by the EU's Network and Information Security Directive (NIS2) must also implement cybersecurity risk management measures and report significant incidents to the relevant national authorities or computer security incident response teams.

ENISA said it continues to promote secure-by-design and secure-by-default principles through technical advisories, guidance and information-sharing initiatives aimed at strengthening cybersecurity across the EU.