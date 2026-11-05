Emarat advances natural gas infrastructure growth through collaboration with Al Fanar Gas

DUBAI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Petroleum Company P.J.S.C. (Emarat) is strengthening its role in the UAE’s evolving energy landscape through a strategic collaboration with Al Fanar Gas Group to identify, develop and explore new opportunities in natural gas supply and associated gas infrastructure.

The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during ADIPEC 2026 in Abu Dhabi, bringing together Emarat’s gas supply and commercial capabilities with Al Fanar Gas Group’s expertise in developing and operating gas infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Emarat will identify potential opportunities and engage with customers to understand their gas requirements, while working with Al Fanar Gas Group to develop and operate the required infrastructure. The collaboration will cover natural gas and compressed natural gas (CNG) supply, central gas systems, transmission connections, along with a range of integrated solutions.

The partnership will focus on serving commercial customers and city gas requirements, offering a coordinated end-to-end approach to project development, from initial planning through to construction, long-term operations and maintenance.

Nabeel Buti Bin Buti AlMheiri, Chief Natural Gas Business Officer at Emarat, said, “The energy requirements of businesses and communities continue to evolve, creating opportunities for more integrated approaches to gas supply and infrastructure. Our collaboration with Al Fanar Gas Group will allow us to explore new opportunities, respond more effectively to customer needs, and expand our capabilities across natural gas, CNG and associated gas infrastructure solutions.”

He added, “Our focus is on developing opportunities that create sustainable commercial value while also strengthening the energy infrastructure that supports economic activity and development across the UAE.”

Khaled Ben Said, Chief Executive Officer of Al Fanar Gas Group, said, “Al Fanar’s experience across feasibility, engineering, construction, commissioning and operations complements Emarat’s supply capability and commercial reach.

We look forward to identifying opportunities where this combined approach can deliver safe, reliable and efficient gas infrastructure while supporting a range of customer requirements.”

The agreement further supports Emarat’s broader strategy of advancing through partnerships that contribute to the UAE’s progress, strengthen the company’s core energy capabilities and create practical value for the customers and sectors it serves.