Abdullah bin Zayed receives Britain’s National Security Adviser

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Jonathan Powell, Britain’s National Security Adviser.

During the meeting in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed the friendly relations between the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, as well as ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various fields in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both countries and promotes sustainable prosperity for their peoples.

They also discussed the latest regional developments and the situation in the Middle East, highlighting the importance of intensifying efforts to consolidate regional and international peace and security.