Abdullah bin Zayed, Qatar's PM discuss latest regional developments by phone

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries during a phone call with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.

The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in ways that serve the mutual interests of both countries and bring further prosperity and well-being to their peoples.

The two sides also discussed the latest regional developments and ongoing efforts to enhance security and stability in the region.