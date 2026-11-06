Canada unveils new budget, plans first sovereign wealth fund

OTTAWA, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government unveiled a budget on Thursday aimed at strengthening economic independence and reducing reliance on the United States.

The budget, titled “Masters of Our Destiny,” was presented by Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne and outlines plans for an economic transformation to address weak productivity growth and declining private-sector investment.

It also includes plans for Canada’s first national sovereign wealth fund, worth CAN$25 billion, to invest in Canadian companies and major national projects.