UAE, Nigeria discuss cooperation in public prosecution

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Attorney General Counsellor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has received Chief Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and his accompanying delegation at the Office of the Attorney-General and Federal Prosecutions in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting, attended by Salem Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, explored ways to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise in public prosecution, with a focus on developing the criminal justice system and improving judicial efficiency.

During the visit, the Nigerian delegation was briefed on the UAE Public Prosecution's use of artificial intelligence in judicial operations, as well as innovative technological initiatives and projects aimed at improving judicial services and institutional efficiency.

The meeting was attended by senior officials.