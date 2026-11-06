ADJD showcases inmates' handicrafts at Al Ain heritage festival

AL AIN, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is showcasing handmade products and crafts created by inmates of correctional and rehabilitation centres at the 12th Traditional Handicrafts Festival, taking place in Al Ain from 23rd October to 11th November.

The products were created as part of vocational training programmes aimed at developing inmates' skills and preparing them for reintegration into society.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi at Souq Al Qattara, the festival provides a platform for ADJD to highlight its rehabilitation efforts while supporting the preservation of Emirati heritage and traditional crafts.

The department's pavilion features wooden and leather artworks, paintings inspired by Emirati heritage, tailoring, embroidery and other handmade products, reflecting the skills and creativity developed by inmates through training programmes.

ADJD said its participation reflects its efforts to combine vocational rehabilitation with practical experience, enabling inmates to develop their craftsmanship, showcase their talents and acquire skills that could help them enter the labour market after their release.