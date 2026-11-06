UAE judo team secures 7 medals at West Asian Judo Championship

AMMAN, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE junior and youth judo team claimed seven medals, including two gold, two silver and three bronze, on the opening day of the 2026 West Asian Judo Championship in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

Saqr Al Otaibi claimed gold in the under-66kg category, while Masoud Al Masmari won the under-55kg title.

The three bronze medals went to Manaa Al-Zaabi (under-50kg), Bati Al-Hashmi (under-60kg), and Youssef Mohammed Al-Awad (under-81kg).

In the women's competitions, Nada Rashed Al Ghafri secured silver in the under-40kg category, while Nouf Saeed took silver in the under-44kg category.

The UAE Judo Federation said the results marked another achievement for the national team, following its recent success in winning five medals at the Asian Youth and Junior Judo Championships, also held in Amman.

The federation added that the junior team is competing in the youth category at the West Asian Championship to gain competitive experience, develop athletes' abilities and strengthen their competition skills.