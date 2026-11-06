UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Nasser Huwaiden Al Ketbi presented a copy of his credentials to Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, as Ambassador Extraordinary of the UAE to the Republic of Tajikistan.

Al Ketbi conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the government and people of Tajikistan.

Al Ketbi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Tajikistan, highlighting his commitment to enhancing bilateral relations across various fields to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

For his part, Muhriddin conveyed his greetings to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

Muhriddin welcomed Al Ketbi and wished him success in performing his duties and further strengthening bilateral relations, reaffirming his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his mission and to advance relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation between the UAE and Tajikistan and ways to further develop them to serve the interests and aspirations of both countries and their peoples.