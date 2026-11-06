ADNOC Gas, SNOC sign agreement to advance UAE gas network integration

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC Gas plc on Friday signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) to explore opportunities to strengthen gas supply security and enhance the flexibility and resilience of the UAE's energy infrastructure.

The agreement provides a framework for the companies to explore cooperation in gas storage and processing, long-term gas supply arrangements and infrastructure, as well as trading in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and downstream products.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, said, “This agreement brings together complementary infrastructure and capabilities to unlock greater value across the UAE’s gas network. By working with SNOC, we can create greater flexibility in how gas is moved, processed and stored, reinforcing security of supply while supporting the UAE’s continued industrial growth.”

Khamis Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of SNOC, said the company's established infrastructure in Sharjah complemented ADNOC Gas's expansion plans, creating opportunities to improve operational efficiency, attract investment in LPG and downstream activities, and strengthen Sharjah's role in the UAE's energy sector.

The potential collaboration comes as ADNOC Gas delivers one of the world’s largest integrated gas growth programmes. As these investments unlock additional supply, expanding the Company’s domestic customer base will support long-term demand alongside its international markets.

The programme includes Rich Gas Development, which will expand gas processing capacity and increase the availability of natural gas for domestic customers, and Estidama, which will optimise and modernise ADNOC Gas’ pipeline network to support growing demand across the UAE.

Together, the projects aim to strengthen the infrastructure needed to connect additional gas supply with existing and future customers.