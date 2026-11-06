Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Erth Zayed Philanthropies Board of Trustees meeting, approves 2030 Institutional Strategy

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, has approved the organisation’s 2030 strategy, which aims to amplify Alkhair – an Arabic word that represents the essence of goodness in all forms, encompassing compassion, generosity, and giving that endures – by building and strengthening systems, fostering partnerships, and scaling sustainable solutions to deliver tangible and lasting impact locally, regionally, and globally.

The approval came during Sheikh Theyab's chairmanship of the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, where he affirmed that the 2030 Institutional Strategy represents an important step in the organisation’s journey over the coming period.

The strategy builds on the values instilled by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and reflects the inspiring philanthropic vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to maximise impact, development, and progress for the benefit of humanity.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab explained that Erth Zayed Philanthropies continues to empower its affiliates by supporting the talent and partnerships needed to strengthen their capacity to design philanthropic and development programmes and oversee their implementation, under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

He noted that all entities affiliated with Erth Zayed Philanthropies place service to humanity and the prosperity of communities at the heart of their work, with the aim of achieving sustainable impact across sectors of global priority.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary-General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, said, “Our 2030 strategy integrates a unified institutional vision for all affiliates of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, strengthening efforts and focusing resources and partnerships in an effective, meaningful manner. The strategy brings together alignment and efficiency to deliver tangible, long-term impact and advance the UAE’s legacy of giving and philanthropy across the world.”

He noted that the 2030 strategy is built on four key values: human-centricity, perseverance, collaboration, and stewardship, and focuses on six priority sectors: health, education, agriculture and food, economic empowerment, nature, and culture and community engagement.

Al Khaili added that Erth Zayed Philanthropies is guided by four core principles: impact, efficiency and effectiveness, sustainability, and innovation, underscoring that the organisation also aims to multiply its social return and mobilise domestic and international contributions to expand the scale of its work and amplify its impact.