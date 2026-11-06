ADNOC signs agreement to supply India’s Gujarat Energy up to 4 million tonnes of LNG

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC on Friday signed a long-term Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Gujarat Energy Ltd to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India from the international gas portfolio of XRG, ADNOC’s international investment company.

The agreement marks the first sale of molecules from XRG’s international portfolio.

Under the agreement, Gujarat Energy will receive up to 4 million tonnes of LNG over 10 years, starting in 2028. The agreement is ADNOC’s fifth LNG supply agreement in India.

Rashid Al Mazrouei, Chief Marketing and Origination Officer (LNG) at ADNOC, said, “This agreement with Gujarat Energy strengthens ADNOC’s long-standing energy partnership with customers in India. It represents the first sale of molecules from XRG’s international portfolio, reinforcing our commitment to delivering reliable, long-term LNG supplies.

"Through our integrated LNG marketing and trading platform, we are connecting our growing international portfolio with customers in key regions across the global markets, while providing India with reliable, flexible and long-term LNG supplies.”

The deal builds momentum for ADNOC’s global LNG marketing and trading platform, launched in Abu Dhabi Global Market in July 2026. The platform has now signed supply agreements with INPEX in Japan, Gulf Group in Thailand and Gujarat Energy in India, expanding ADNOC’s reach across some of Asia’s key LNG sectors. It targets 47 mtpa of marketable LNG beyond 2030, positioning ADNOC among the world’s leading LNG suppliers.

The agreement is a significant step in XRG’s evolution as a globally integrated gas and LNG business.

It connects XRG-owned supply produced outside the Gulf with demand in India through ADNOC’s global LNG marketing and trading platform, demonstrating how the Group can bring molecules from its international portfolio to customers across the globe.

Avantika Singh Aulakh, Managing Director of GEL, said, “Through this partnership, GEL and ADNOC are joining forces to fully realise the power of our collaboration. GEL leads the market at every stage of the energy journey, backed by robust regasification infrastructure, a widespread city gas network operating across 44 districts in 6 states, and a fast-growing trading presence in India.

"Natural gas is central to driving India's shift toward cleaner energy, acting as a crucial lower-carbon option that boosts industrial efficiency, offers households a safer cooking fuel, and accelerates the growth of eco-friendly transportation.”