RAKEZ strengthens role as one-stop business partner beyond licensing

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is strengthening its role as a one-stop partner for businesses, bringing together more than 45 value-added services to help companies establish, manage and grow their operations.

Supporting more than 50,000 companies, RAKEZ provides a central point of contact to help businesses navigate service requirements and coordinate support beyond licensing.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Our relationship with businesses extends well beyond issuing a licence. We stay close to our clients, listen to their challenges and use their feedback to shape the support we provide. Whatever their stage of development, we want businesses to have a partner they can turn to, with practical solutions that help them move forward with confidence.”

For companies establishing their operations, RAKEZ provides access to bank account opening assistance, insurance, document attestation and notarisation. Partnerships with leading UAE banks help simplify and accelerate access to business banking, with RAKEZ’s bank account opening assistance achieving a 98 percent success rate.

Companies can also access tax registration and filing, accounting and bookkeeping, human resources and payroll solutions, alongside other business support services.

Dedicated specialists and an onboarding support team guide customers through requirements and coordinate their requests, while the VAS website and RAKEZ’s online channels provide convenient digital access.

For industrial companies, RAKEZ coordinates services covering manpower, facilities management, cleaning, Wi-Fi and banking for workers, helping businesses manage daily operations and workforce requirements. Dedicated account managers assist manufacturers in coordinating services and following up on requests.

Advisory consultations and expert-led awareness sessions complement these services, helping businesses understand their obligations and make informed operational decisions.

Across its value-added services portfolio, RAKEZ has recorded a 90 percent customer satisfaction rating. Customer feedback also guides the continued development of its offering, with industrial focus groups and individual discussions helping identify practical challenges, improve existing services and shape new solutions.

Through coordinated service delivery and ongoing guidance, RAKEZ aims to help companies manage their operations and prepare for future growth.