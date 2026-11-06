Dubai Culture concludes Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Forum, announces competition winners

DUBAI, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) concluded the fourth edition of the Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Forum, announcing SoundX: Base, Les Marionnettes and Rooted Elevation Games as the winners of its creative entrepreneurship competition.

The forum brought together entrepreneurs, investors, artists, designers and industry experts to exchange knowledge, develop business skills and explore opportunities across the cultural and creative industries.

Organised in strategic partnership with Al Khayat Avenue, the forum took place from 30th to 31st October at Area 57, Al Khayat Avenue, within Al Quoz Creative Zone, under the theme "Creative Frontiers – Expanding What’s Possible."

Its programme of discussions, presentations, interactive sessions and workshops explored how creative entrepreneurs can build sustainable businesses, attract investment, adopt advanced technologies, and respond to changing market demands.

Wio Business sponsored the forum this year, supporting freelancers and creative entrepreneurs with financial tools to manage their finances, receive payments and grow their businesses. The sponsorship complements Dubai Culture’s efforts to help creatives turn their ideas into viable ventures and strengthen the creative economy.

Participants also connected with investors and industry specialists, sharing practical experiences and examining how collaboration can help turn creative ideas into commercially viable ventures.

Khulood Khoory, Director of the Design Department at Dubai Culture, said, “The strong participation in this year’s Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Forum reflects the ambition and diversity of Dubai’s creative community and the growing interest in transforming creative ideas into sustainable businesses.

"By bringing entrepreneurs together with investors and industry experts, the forum provides access to practical knowledge, fresh perspectives and professional relationships that can help creative ventures navigate challenges, identify market opportunities and build a foundation for long-term growth.”

She added that the projects recognised through the Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Competition demonstrate the breadth of talent and innovation emerging from Dubai’s cultural and creative industries. From music technology and performing arts to gaming and interactive storytelling, each venture combines creativity with entrepreneurial ambition.

"At Dubai Culture, we remain committed to supporting this talent and creating the conditions for creative businesses to develop, compete and contribute to Dubai’s economic and cultural growth," she said.

The Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Competition brought together eight ventures to pitch their projects to a jury of industry experts and investors.

The finalists were Dhruv Agarwala, founder of SoundX: Base; Mahek Mansukhlal, founder of HiSign; Mohammad Alshafiei and Asma Alkaabi, founder and co-founder of FLIGHT; Gabriella Skaf and Alain Wehbe, co-founders of Les Marionnettes; Ahmad Said, founder and Game Director of Eucalypt Game Studio; Louis Garratt, founder and CEO of Sahab Collective; Mariam Shabana Faizal, founder of QissaGoi; and Lubna Alshamsi, founder of Rooted Elevation Games.

The jury comprised Khaled AlHammadi, Executive Vice President of FDI, Partnerships and Government Initiatives at Emirates Development Bank; Nadine Mezher, Co-Founder of NAWA and Sarwa; Fadi Ismail, Founder of DKL Studio and Partner at Goldfinch’s MENA business; and Denise Zhou, Chief Strategy Officer of Future One MENA (FOM).

Ahead of the competition, participants received mentorship from Osama Shawky, Founder and CEO of Estaie Holdings Limited; Ilyess Zenasni, Co-Founder and CEO of Wahat Games and Chief Technology Officer of payout.fr and Hadify; Mita Srinivasan, Founder and Director of Market Buzz International; and Dev Vaswani, Founder, Executive Producer and Managing Director of Milkshake Media.

The mentors also included Atish Evaristo Andrade, Co-Founder of Coherence; Dr Lena Kurban, Chair of the Department of Decision Sciences and General Business and Assistant Professor of Management Sciences at the American University in Dubai; and May Barber, Creative Strategist, Curator and Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Forum Curator.

Together, the mentors brought expertise spanning entrepreneurship, technology, communications, creative production, business development and education to support participants’ preparations for their pitches.

Dhruv Agarwala, founder of SoundX:Base, secured first place and received a cash prize of AED80,000. The Dubai-based music technology company supports emerging creators through technology, live performances, education and mentorship. Its activities include developing creative tools, facilitating artist collaborations and helping emerging talent build their skills and access professional opportunities within the music industry.

Second place was awarded to Gabriella Skaf and Alain Wehbe, co-founders of Les Marionnettes, who received AED50,000.

The Dubai-based puppet theatre offers multilingual live performances, educational workshops, school programmes and cultural activities for children and families. Through its permanent venue and mobile theatre, the company brings storytelling to diverse audiences, encouraging imagination, learning and cultural engagement while creating opportunities for performers and creative professionals.

Lubna Alshamsi, founder of Rooted Elevation Games, secured third place and received AED30,000. The Dubai-based independent game studio specialises in narrative-driven visual novels and psychological horror games.

Its flagship project, ‘Saraab’, draws inspiration from Arabian folklore, combining hand-drawn artwork, original music and interactive storytelling. The game follows a young woman searching for her missing brother, with players’ decisions shaping the direction and outcome of her journey. Through its work, the studio aims to bring regional narratives to international gaming audiences while developing original intellectual property from the UAE.

The winners also received additional prizes from in5 and TiE, the competition’s prize partners, to help them develop their ventures and pursue growth opportunities.

The forum’s discussions examined the opportunities and challenges facing creative entrepreneurs. In ‘What it Takes to Invest in Creativity’, Elie Khouri, Founder of Vivium, joined Sally Mousa, Senior Presenter at Forbes Middle East, to explore how investors assess creative businesses and what makes a venture an attractive investment proposition.

In ‘What Comes After Success?’, Khalid Alshafar, Founder and Creative Director of KHALID SHAFAR, reflected on developing a homegrown design practice into an internationally recognised brand. The discussion considered how continued innovation, adaptability and strategic thinking can help entrepreneurs sustain growth beyond their initial achievements.

Amro Maskoun, Creative Director and Content Creator at Ofoq Creative, explored professional reinvention in ‘The Courage to Grow: From Reinvention to Creative Freedom’. Drawing on his transition from architecture to comedy, storytelling and directing, he discussed how embracing change and developing new skills can open different career pathways.

The panel discussion ‘Gen Z, Trends & Creative Business Longevity’ brought together Samer Lahoud of Snap Inc., Maryam Al Falasi of Iris Projects and Abdalla Almulla of Behind the Cup, moderated by Meredith Damouni of Capital D Studio.

The speakers examined changing audience behaviours and emerging trends, exploring how creative businesses can turn audience interest and engagement into lasting relevance and sustainable growth.

Practical workshops complemented these discussions. ‘How to Build Sustainable Creative Projects’, led by Alisa Bagdonaite of Dom Art Projects, explored fundraising, audience development and partnerships.

‘Practical AI for Business’, delivered by Google AI Coach Lama Malaeb, introduced everyday applications of artificial intelligence to help small businesses improve efficiency and develop their operations.

Through its combination of knowledge exchange, practical learning and professional connections, the fourth edition reinforced Al Quoz Creative Zone’s role as a meeting point for entrepreneurs, established practitioners, investors and potential partners.

The forum forms part of Dubai Culture’s wider efforts to nurture creative talent, support entrepreneurship and strengthen the cultural and creative industries’ contribution to the emirate’s economy.