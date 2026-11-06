Sharjah Consultative Council Committee enhances health, social services quality

SHARJAH, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Health, Labour, and Social Affairs Committee of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) held its first meeting of the fourth parliamentary session, part of the 11th legislative term, at the Council’s headquarters in Sharjah.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Ruqaya Rashid Al Zaabi, the Committee’s Chairperson. During the session, the Committee reviewed its work priorities for the upcoming phase and strategies to continue overseeing the health and social sectors and to improve the services provided to the community.

The meeting was attended by Dr Hind Saleh Al Hajri, the Committee’s Rapporteur, and members Mohammed Saleh Al Ali, Eisa Abdulrahim Al Zarooni, Fatima Mohammed Khasouni Al Ketbi, and Khalfan Saif Al Musafri. Also present from the Council’s General Secretariat were Mira Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Secretary-General of the Council; Abdulaziz bin Khadim and Sumaya Jassim Al Hamoudi.

The Committee examined its mandate and responsibilities in relation to public health, labour, and social welfare. It emphasised the need to continue studying issues in these vital sectors and to monitor relevant plans and programmes to improve the efficiency of health and social services, enhance the working environment, and strengthen social stability within the Emirate.

Dr. Ruqaya Al Zaabi emphasised that the committee prioritises early preparation for the upcoming phase, building on the achievements of the Consultative Council’s previous three terms. This entails the continued implementation of a comprehensive action plan aligned with the Council’s strategic directives, thereby strengthening its legislative and oversight role in serving the community.

Al Zaabi added that, during the current term, the committee will focus on expanding communication channels with relevant stakeholders and various segments of society. The goal is to identify the challenges and needs within the health, labour, and social welfare sectors and to translate them into practical recommendations and proposals that support the Government of Sharjah’s initiatives to enhance services and improve the quality of life.