Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub presents eight research papers at national conference

SHARJAH, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub (SSAH), part of the University of Sharjah, presented eight research papers at the 2026 National Space Science Conference, highlighting work in astronomy, space science and space technology.

Organised by United Arab Emirates University, the two-day conference brought together researchers, academics, experts and specialists from universities, research institutions and organisations working in the country’s space sector.

Participants reviewed recent scientific research, discussed advances in space science and astronomy, and explored opportunities for collaboration and the exchange of expertise.

Professor Hamid Majoul Al Naimiy, SSAH’s Director, said the conference offered an important opportunity to showcase the hub's research efforts.

“We are committed to providing a stimulating scientific environment that supports researchers, encourages them to develop their projects and studies, and enables them to present their scientific achievements at specialised forums,” he said.

Professor Al Naimiy added, “We believe in investing in scientific and research talent and providing opportunities to develop researchers’ skills and strengthen their capacity for innovation. These efforts advance the hub’s ambitions to support scientific research and contribute to the development of the UAE’s space sector.”

SSAH’s eight papers covered a range of specialised topics, including astronomical phenomena, solar activity and its effects on the ionosphere, and the use of AI and deep learning to analyse astronomical data. Other topics included satellite technology, robotic systems for lunar exploration, potentially hazardous asteroids, and the analysis of data from space telescopes.

Researchers also presented several projects and research applications, notably the Sharjah-Sat-2 CubeSat and its role in linking space technology to government applications in the emirate of Sharjah. They also highlighted research into the development of space systems and the analysis of scientific data.

Together, the presentations reflected the breadth of SSAH’s research and its emphasis on applying advanced technologies to advance astronomical and space studies.