UAE reinforces global leadership in military medicine: Frontline Heroes Office

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Frontline Heroes Office commended the UAE’s hosting of the 46th World Congress on Military Medicine, scheduled to take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 9th to 13th November 2026, with the participation of more than 120 countries.

The Office said the event will provide a platform for exchanging expertise, strengthening international cooperation and advancing military medicine and humanitarian healthcare, while improving medical readiness to respond to emergencies and other challenges.

It added that hosting the congress reflects the UAE's position as a global destination for specialised conferences, supported by its advanced infrastructure, skilled workforce and organisational capabilities.

The event will also provide opportunities to strengthen partnerships among military and medical leaders and healthcare institutions worldwide.

Held every two years under the supervision of the International Committee of Military Medicine since 1921, the World Congress on Military Medicine serves as an international platform for exchanging the latest knowledge, research, scientific experiences and professional practices in this field.

This year’s scientific programme includes sessions on health and medical readiness, infectious diseases and mental health, preparedness for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear risks, as well as medical and surgical care in operational environments, trauma and burn medicine, medical evacuation, resuscitation and haemorrhage control.

The programme will also feature workshops, professional meetings and an accompanying exhibition.

The Frontline Heroes Office said the congress will highlight the role of military and civilian healthcare personnel in protecting lives and delivering care under challenging conditions.

It stressed that international cooperation, knowledge exchange and investment in modern medical technologies are essential to developing healthcare professionals' capabilities, improving crisis and disaster response, supporting humanitarian operations and strengthening healthcare systems against future challenges.