Kuwait looks forward to success of UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi in strengthening water security

NEW YORK, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait expressed anticipation of the UN Water Conference, scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi early next December, co-hosted by the United Arab Emirates and Senegal, as well as the 11th World Water Forum, scheduled to take place in Riyadh in 2027.

In a statement to the UN General Assembly on Thursday evening, Diplomatic Attache of Kuwait' Permanent Mission to the UN Dalal Sharrar affirmed Kuwait's support for efforts to ensure the success of both events and strengthen international cooperation towards achieving water security.

Sharrar highlighted the importance of providing the necessary financing and capacities to implement development commitments amid rising financing costs and debt burdens.

She also stressed the importance of investing in education, health and skills development, empowering women, youth and persons with disabilities, bridging the digital divide, and expanding social protection and decent work opportunities.