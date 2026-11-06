RTA boosts marine transport network with four new fourth-generation traditional abras

DUBAI, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has expanded its marine transport network with the addition of four new fourth-generation traditional abras to its fleet, developed to the latest approved technical specifications and designs for this model.

Through this step, RTA reaffirms its ongoing commitment to advancing public transport services, enriching customer experience and enhancing integration across the emirate’s transport modes.

Khalaf Belghuzooz Al Zarooni, Director of Marine Transport at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said that the addition forms part of RTA’s efforts to advance marine transport as a key component of Dubai’s sustainable mobility network. Such efforts reinforce the emirate’s position as a leading global city for quality of life, tourism and business, while enhancing its ability to offer residents and visitors diverse, safe and comfortable mobility options.

Al Zarooni said, “The introduction of the new abras builds on RTA’s ongoing efforts to develop marine transport services and improve their operational efficiency, offering an integrated, more comfortable, and safer passengers travel experience. This aligns with RTA’s strategy to deliver innovative and sustainable mobility solutions that keep pace with Dubai’s rapid growth.”

He added, “Each new abra accommodates 24 passengers and has been designed to the highest approved engineering and technical standards, in full compliance with the health and safety requirements of the Dubai Universal Design Code. This ensures a safe and comfortable travel environment that caters to the needs of all segments of society.”

This significant addition will enhance the appeal of marine transport and drive greater use, reinforcing its vital role in Dubai’s public transport network. The new abras were designed to the highest standards of security, safety and environmental sustainability, and have secured certificates of conformity with applicable regulations and safety requirements under the relevant Gulf Standard Specifications.

RTA has also rolled out a comprehensive package of operational and service improvements that elevate the service provided to passengers, including upgraded seating and flooring designs, more efficient use of interior space, and suitably designated areas for People of Determination to facilitate movement and use while achieving the highest levels of inclusivity and accessibility.

The new abras have been equipped with smart systems and modern technologies that enhance the journey experience and raise service quality. These include digital screens displaying real-time information and safety and awareness content, alongside electronic destination boards, a first for the fourth-generation model. The systems enable passengers to access operational information clearly and easily, while boosting operating efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Upgrading the marine transport fleet forms part of RTA’s vision to deliver an integrated and sustainable transport network that supports Dubai’s future smart mobility objectives, enhances service quality for residents and visitors, and reinforces the emirate’s position as a leading global model for modern, integrated transport systems.