ILO study examines challenges facing workers and enterprises in creative industries

GENEVA, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- A new UN study examines how work on film sets, concert stages and other creative settings is organised and paid, and the challenges facing workers and enterprises.

Earnings vary widely across music, film and live performance, while time spent on essential activities such as rehearsals, travel, preparation and post-production is not always consistently recorded or remunerated, according to a new report by the International Labour Organization (ILO). The study also examines how employment arrangements, production economics and technological change interact.

The study Trends in remuneration and working time: Recorded media and live performance looks at recorded music, film, television, live concerts, theatre and festivals. It draws on research, labour market data and consultations with employers' and workers' organisations, and highlights how authors, performers, technicians and production teams may spend days preparing before an audience even hears the first note of a concert or sees the first frame of a film.

Creative workers face varying levels of remuneration and financial uncertainty, while independent producers, small venues and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises operating in the sector face the risk of not recovering their full costs and upfront investments, particularly given uncertain demand. These factors shape how financial risks and rewards are shared across the industry.

Artificial intelligence (AI) can assist with editing, subtitling, scheduling and sound production. It may save time, but it can also change skill requirements and create additional supervision and quality-control tasks. The use of existing works, voices or performances in AI-enabled systems also raises questions about consent, attribution, transparency and remuneration.

The report reflects different stakeholder perspectives. Workers' organisations emphasise the importance of consent, transparency and compensation, whereas employers' and industry organizations underline the need for practical rules that support innovation, investment and diverse production models.

"Audiences see the final film or performance but not necessarily the work and investment that goes into it," said Dagmar Walter, Director of the ILO's Sectoral Policies Branch. "Adequate remuneration, well-organized working time and sustainable creative enterprises all belong in the same discussion. Social dialogue can be of enormous value in helping employers and workers to come up with practical solutions as the industry is transformed by technology."

The study identifies several priorities for action, including better data on earnings and working time, clearer contracts, more predictable schedules and skills development. Social dialogue among governments, employers and workers, including through collective bargaining, can help address these priorities and identify practical solutions that reflect the diverse economic realities and working conditions across the sector.