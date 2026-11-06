Khalifa International Award for Early Learning highlights impact of award-winning research

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education, an institution affiliated with the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Foundation, reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a positive humanitarian impact on communities benefiting from projects recognised by the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning across its various cycles worldwide.

The General Secretariat emphasised that impact measurement is a fundamental pillar of the Award’s mission, reflecting its commitment to promoting best scientific and educational practices in the care, development, and empowerment of young children around the world.

Humaid Al Houti, Secretary-General of the Khalifa Award for Education, stated that the role of the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning goes beyond honouring its winners to supporting and empowering them in measuring the positive impact of their projects on the lives of beneficiaries.

These remarks were made during an online webinar organised by the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning in collaboration with the International Step by Step Association (ISSA), featuring winners in the Best Research and Studies category.

The webinar was moderated by Prof. Steven Barnett, Chair of the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning Committee, and featured Prof. Florencia Clara Lopez Boo and Prof. Abu S. Shonchoy as speakers.

The webinar highlighted outstanding award-winning research in early childhood development. Prof. Florencia Clara Lopez Boo discussed the importance of improving the quality of early childhood programmes and interventions and scaling their implementation in low- and middle-income countries. Meanwhile, Prof. Abu S. Shonchoy highlighted approaches to leveraging existing public infrastructure to expand access to early childhood development services.

The speakers also explored the significance of award-winning research in advancing early childhood policies and programmes, the progress achieved in their respective research since receiving the Award, and the Award’s role in increasing the visibility of their work and strengthening its scientific and practical impact internationally. They also shared insights and guidance for researchers interested in applying for the Award.