RAK Ceramics' net profit after tax up to AED 78.0 million in Q3

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- RAK Ceramics PJSC (Ticker: RAKCEC: Abu Dhabi) reported strong financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2026.

RAK Ceramics delivered a strong Q3 2026 performance, with revenue growth and double-digit profit growth supported by strong demand across the UAE, Middle East and India.

The Group continued to capture market share opportunities in key markets, while disciplined execution and proactive management actions helped maintain operational continuity despite regional and supply chain disruptions.

The Group’s strong regional manufacturing and distribution footprint remained a key competitive advantage, enabling consistent product availability and reliable customer service. Continued focus on operational efficiency, market expansion and customer engagement further strengthened the Group’s position across its core markets.

Overall, the quarter demonstrated RAK Ceramics’ ability to translate market opportunities into profitable growth while effectively navigating a challenging operating environment.

In Q3 2026, total revenue was AED 861.5 million, an increase of 4.4% YoY from AED 824.9 million in Q3 2025. For the nine months ended 30 September 2026 (9M 2026), total revenue stood at AED 2,445.1 million, an increase of 0.7% YoY compared with AED 2,428.2 million in 9M 2025.

In Q3 2026, gross profit margin was 40.3%, compared to 40.5% in Q3 2025. For 9M 2026, gross profit margin remained stable at 40.3%, in line with 9M 2025.

In Q3 2026, profit before tax increased by 13.4% YoY to AED 98.3 million, compared to AED 86.6 million in Q3 2025. For 9M 2026, profit before tax was broadly stable at AED 237.0 million, compared with AED 237.8 million in 9M 2025.

In Q3 2026, net profit after tax increased by 15.5% YoY to AED 78.0 million, from AED 67.5 million in Q3 2025. For 9M 2026, net profit after tax increased by 1.0% YoY to AED 184.5 million, compared with AED 182.7 million in 9M 2025.

In Q3 2026, EBITDA increased by 4.7% YoY to AED 175.7 million from AED 167.9 million in Q3 2025. For 9M 2026, EBITDA declined by 0.8% YoY to AED 460.5 million, compared to AED 464.3 million in 9M 2025.

Net debt stood at AED 1.59 billion as at 30 September 2026, an increase of 4.7% QoQ. Net debt/EBITDA increased to 2.56x from 2.48x as at 30 June 2026.