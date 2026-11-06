UAE becomes the first country in the world to approve innovative oral treatment for vitiligo

DUBAI, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 10th Conference of the Dermatology Division of the Emirates Medical Association opened today at the InterContinental Dubai – Festival City, bringing together more than 500 physicians and specialists from around the world.

Over three days, participants will explore the latest innovations in dermatology, including artificial intelligence applications, clinical imaging, and novel therapeutic approaches.

In his welcoming address, Dr. Ayman Alnaeem, President of the Emirates Dermatology Society and President of the Conference, said that building on the success of previous editions, the Emirates Dermatology Conference 2026 brings together a distinguished group of dermatologists, researchers, experts, and industry leaders from across the region and the world, on a specialized scientific platform aimed at enhancing knowledge exchange and advancing medical practice.

This year’s conference features a rich and diverse scientific programme, including advanced scientific lectures, hands-on workshops, live demonstrations, and interactive sessions for discussing clinical cases, helping participants keep pace with the latest scientific developments and modern technologies in dermatology.

Dr. Alnaeem explained that the conference aims to strengthen collaboration among specialists, exchange the findings of leading scientific research, and provide a sustainable platform for continuous professional development. Whether participants are experienced practitioners or at the beginning of their careers in dermatology, the Emirates Dermatology Conference 2026 offers scientific and educational opportunities that meet everyone’s aspirations.

“We are proud to expand our scientific and educational programmes by introducing two distinguished programmes, foremost among them the 5th edition of the Residents’ Academy, a specialized educational platform aimed at preparing the next generation of leaders in dermatology, by equipping them with essential knowledge, providing hands-on training opportunities, and offering professional mentorship and guidance,” he said.

“We are proud to host this scientific event in the United Arab Emirates, which continues to consolidate its position as a leading destination for innovation, knowledge exchange, and excellence in the healthcare sector,” he added.

He noted that the conference will highlight the latest global developments in dermatology, laser, and aesthetic medicine, with the aim of improving the quality of healthcare and equipping participating physicians with advanced skills and knowledge to apply in their daily practice, contributing to the highest standards of care for dermatology patients.

The conference agenda will cover a wide range of topics, including skin aging, eczema — one of the most common conditions — acne, skin cancer, infectious skin diseases, and inflammatory skin diseases. It will also highlight innovations in dermatology, including AI applications, clinical imaging, and innovative therapeutic approaches.

Dr. Alnaeem revealed that the conference will witness a landmark medical event: the announcement of the approval and launch of an innovative oral treatment for vitiligo, with the UAE becoming the first country in the world to approve this treatment — an achievement that reflects its global leadership in adopting the latest pharmaceutical innovations and providing advanced therapies to patients.

He added that the conference will host the official launch ceremony for this treatment, alongside the announcement of a range of new dermatology therapies, including the latest generation of biological treatments for psoriasis and others, further strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for medical and pharmaceutical innovation.

He emphasised that the UAE is among the fastest countries in registering new medicines to ensure patients have access to the latest treatments, and among the first globally in applying artificial intelligence technologies to diagnose skin diseases such as psoriasis and skin cancer, as well as in using laser to treat vascular birthmarks, pigmentation, and benign tumors.

For her part, Dr. Jawaher Al Naqbi, Head of Dubai’s Bid to Host the World Congress of Dermatology, said Dubai has submitted an official bid to host the city-level event in 2031, noting that five global cities are competing strongly to host the event, including Madrid, Istanbul, and Cairo. She affirmed that Dubai’s chances are very high given its status and distinguished infrastructure.

She said: “Dubai did not become a global city by chance. It was built on vision, determination, and leadership that dared to turn the impossible into possible.”

She explained that the UAE’s bid stood out for its comprehensiveness and quality, as it was not limited to highlighting the country’s distinctive geographical location and integrated infrastructure, but also addressed the journey of health sector development and future visions for this vital sector, alongside the tangible achievements and clear global footprint of dermatology department