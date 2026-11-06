Aldar partners with Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural Center to advance cultural learning and community engagement

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Aldar and the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural Center have entered a three-year partnership to embed cultural learning, knowledge exchange, and community participation into everyday life across Aldar’s workforce, families, schools, and communities.

The agreement was signed at the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Palace, Al Bateen, in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Sheikha Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, and Bayan Al Hosani, Chief People and Communications Officer of Aldar. It was signed by Mariam Hamad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions and Salwa Al Maflahi, Executive Director of Sustainability and Community Outreach of Aldar.

Sheikha Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan said: “I have always believed that true partnerships do not begin with the signing of an agreement but with a shared set of values and a common vision for people and what we can achieve for them. This partnership creates a new platform for us to come together around culture, knowledge, human empowerment, and social responsibility, and to translate these shared priorities into initiatives that touch people’s lives and create an impact that extends far beyond individual events or programmes.

“Our ambition for this partnership is not simply to add another activity to the calendars of two organisations. It is to open new doors for people: for a talent waiting to be discovered, an idea that needs an opportunity to grow, an employee who finds in the workplace a space for reading, dialogue and personal development, or a family that gains access to knowledge capable of making a positive difference in their lives.

I believe that the strength of institutions is not measured only by what they can achieve independently, but also by their ability to reach out to others and create greater impact together. In the UAE, we have an inspiring model of collaboration, and of turning partnership into national value. I look forward to this partnership with Aldar becoming the beginning of a long-term journey of initiatives that make culture, knowledge, and social responsibility a living part of people’s everyday lives.”

Bayan Al Hosani added: “At Aldar, we see culture and knowledge as foundations of the communities we build. This partnership enables us to engage our stakeholders in initiatives that create wider social impact and broaden community participation, while strengthening connections to Emirati culture and national identity across the UAE. It also reflects our contribution to the UAE's Year of Family and the ambitions set out in Centennial 2071.”

A key initiative under the partnership will be the establishment of a Reading and Cultural Dialogue Council for Aldar employees under the Shamma Mohammed Council for Thought and Knowledge. The Council will encourage reading and provide a regular platform for cultural dialogue, knowledge exchange, and intellectual development.

The two organisations will also collaborate on professional, personal, and social skills training for Aldar employees through the Roya Academy, based on identified needs, as well as family awareness and education programmes at Aldar facilities.

The partnership will enable Aldar employees with distinctive talents and capabilities to participate in cultural and social initiatives led by the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, alongside wider efforts to support employee welfare, empowerment and talent recognition.

Meanwhile, the Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Association for Future Generations will deliver community programmes within Aldar’s educational institutions, extending the partnership into school communities and creating opportunities for young people to contribute ideas, shape initiatives, and support community and cultural programmes.

Through Aldar Estates, relevant initiatives will extend to third-party communities and clients, connecting developers, asset owners, and community stakeholders across the UAE. The partnership will also create opportunities for local entrepreneurs and SMEs to participate in community initiatives, supporting their growth and contribution to the local economy.

Sustainability will form another area of collaboration, with awareness initiatives encouraging residents and tenants to play an active role in water conservation, energy efficiency, responsible consumption, and waste reduction.