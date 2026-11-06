Sharjah Stamp Exhibition 2026 showcases rare philatelic and numismatic treasures

SHARJAH, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) – The highly anticipated Sharjah Stamp Exhibition returned to Sharjah Sharjah Mega Mall from November 4 to 8, 2026 bringing together collectors, historians, and cultural enthusiasts for a five-day celebration of history, art, and tradition.

Organised by the Emirates Philatelic Association (EPA) in partnership with Sharjah Mega Mall. The exhibition brought together participants from 11 countries, including Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. It featured 212 philatelic frames and 38 dealers, showcasing the diversity and history of stamp collecting across the region and beyond.

The official opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khaled Bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Documentation and Archive Authority, alongside Salah Salem Al Mahmoud, Director General of Director General of Sharjah Archives.

The exhibition offered an exceptional gathering that highlights the rich cultural heritage of philately and numismatics from across the region and beyond. Designed to create an immersive experience for families, seasoned collectors, and newcomers alike, the exhibition will offered a unique opportunities to learn from industry experts, explore the deep history behind philatelic collections, and participate in engaging, hands-on activities tailored for all ages.

Abdulla Khoory, President of the Emirates Philatelic Association said;“As we step into another year of the Sharjah Stamp Exhibition, we celebrate not only the collections but the stories and legacies they carry. Stamps serve as windows to our past, marking historical events, achievements, and cultural milestones. This exhibition continues to grow as a bridge between generations, honouring the history we share and passing it forward.”

“At Sharjah Mega Mall, we are proud to be a longstanding partner in hosting the Sharjah Stamp Exhibition, a highlight in our cultural calendar,” said Morhaf Kishi, General Manager of Sharjah Mega Mall. “This event not only draws visitors from all over but enriches our community by celebrating culture, art, history, and tradition. It’s an honour to support an exhibition that inspires such interest in our heritage.”