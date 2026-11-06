Gulfood Manufacturing 2026 concludes with major industry deals, technology breakthroughs

DUBAI, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Gulfood Manufacturing 2026 concluded today at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), marking the culmination of three days of manufacturing innovation and industry announcements which highlighted the role of advanced technologies and industrial capabilities in strengthening food security.

As part of the wider gathering of four co-located exhibitions, including GulfHost, ISM Middle East, and Private Label Middle East, the 12th edition connected the entire food production, retail and hospitality value chain, from ingredients, processing and packaging to automation, confectionery, private label and foodservice equipment.

Commenting on the conclusion of the exhibition, Mark Napier, Vice President, inD, said: “Gulfood Manufacturing 2026 has demonstrated the continued strength of the global food manufacturing industry, with exceptional international attendance and an outstanding calibre of buyers.

What has been particularly encouraging is the level of serious commercial engagement on the show floor, with decision-makers exploring new production lines, evaluating major equipment investments and progressing real business opportunities.

While geopolitical uncertainty continues to affect markets, he said, it has also reinforced just how critical reliable supply chains, local production capabilities and greater self-reliance have become for countries and businesses. Far from slowing the need for international trade and industry collaboration, these challenges make platforms that bring businesses together more important than ever.

''The strong international participation we've seen is testament to Dubai's resilience and its ability to keep global business moving, even in challenging times. Ultimately, food security starts with the ability to produce, process and move food reliably. Behind every product on a supermarket shelf is a network of factories, equipment, ingredients and logistics that needs to work.

Gulfood Manufacturing provided a vital meeting point for this entire value chain, enabling businesses to find new suppliers, explore technologies, advance investment plans and build the partnerships needed to strengthen production capabilities. This is what makes Dubai such an important hub for global trade – it doesn't just bring industries together; it creates the conditions for business to keep moving forward, regardless of the challenges in the wider environment,'' he concluded.

Across the exhibition floor, the focus was firmly on technologies and solutions delivering practical value for manufacturers – improving productivity, maintaining product quality, optimising resource consumption and reducing operational costs.

The close of the 2026 edition marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Gulfood Manufacturing. From November 1–3, 2027, the exhibition will move to Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City, placing the event at the heart of the UAE's expanding manufacturing and industrial landscape.

The move represents a significant step forward for the exhibition, opening up new opportunities to expand its scale, strengthen connections across the manufacturing value chain and create an even more engaging experience for exhibitors, visitors and industry partners. With a new setting and greater scope for business interaction, discovery and networking, the 2027 edition will provide an enhanced platform for companies to showcase their capabilities, reach new customers, develop partnerships and explore opportunities across the global food manufacturing industry.

As the industry continues to invest in production capabilities, technology and supply chain resilience, Gulfood Manufacturing's next chapter will bring the global manufacturing community together on an even bigger stage – creating new possibilities for business and a fresh experience for everyone taking part.