ADNEC Group unveils diverse November calendar of major international events

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has announced a dynamic line-up of major exhibitions, conferences and events taking place throughout November across ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, reinforcing the Group’s venues as leading platforms for business, innovation, knowledge exchange and visitor experiences.

The diverse programme of events will be hosted at venues powered entirely by clean energy, reflecting ADNEC Group’s commitment to delivering more sustainable event experiences. ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and ADNEC Centre Al Ain are powered through a partnership with Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), with the electricity verified through International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs) issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy.

The month begins with ADIPEC, the world’s largest energy event, taking place from 2 to 5 November at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC 2026 will bring together energy producers, policymakers, technology innovators and investors to forge partnerships, unlock investment and develop shared solutions for a resilient and inclusive energy future.

ADNEC Centre Al Ain hosted the Najah Expo Al Ain from 2 to 3 November, bringing the UAE’s most established higher education fair to the Garden City for the first time. The event offered students and families from Al Ain and the surrounding region a world-class platform to explore higher education opportunities and connect with leading institutions.

From 9 to 13 November, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi will host the 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine Abu Dhabi 2026, one of the most significant international gatherings of its kind. Held every two years, the Congress brings together senior military medical leaders, healthcare professionals, researchers, academics and industry partners from around the world to exchange knowledge and explore developments shaping the future of military medicine.

The International Real Estate & Investment Show will take place from 10 to 12 November, bringing together developers, investors and industry professionals while providing visitors with access to a wide range of investment opportunities and insights into emerging real estate market trends.

The National Science, Technology and Innovation (NSTI) Festival from 10 to 13 November at the ADNEC Centre Al Ain showcasing hundreds of innovative science and engineering projects developed by students across the UAE. The NSTI Festival will also feature a scientific conference and several programmes, providing a vital platform for exchanging ideas, sharing experiences and reviewing success stories.

As part of NSTI Festival, Path 2 A2RL Student League will take place challenging young people to develop practical skills in engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and autonomous systems. Organised by Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council, the competition challenges teams to design, build, code and test working systems across four tracks including Air, Land, Sea and Space.

The Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi, taking place from 11 to 15 November, will showcase exquisite pieces from leading regional and global jewellery and timepieces brands.

From 10 to 13 November, Wa’ad Luxury Event will bring together local and international fashion designers at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi to showcase exclusive collections and designs, providing a dedicated platform for creativity and luxury fashion.

Revive ME 2026 will take place from 11 to 12 November at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, building on the momentum of its 2025 edition and bringing together the growing longevity and health-tech community for two days of exhibitions, discussions and knowledge exchange.

ADNEC Centre Al Ain will host a Candlelight Concert on 13 November, offering audiences a unique musical experience featuring a diverse programme to suit a range of tastes. Performed by talented local musicians and illuminated by thousands of candles, the concert will create an intimate and immersive atmosphere.

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi will host the Emirates Labour Market Award on 19 November, which is organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), aims to recognise the efforts of the private sector establishments, honouring leading business persons and employees, and highlighting successful practices in the UAE labour market.

Tawdheef x Zaheb, the UAE’s leading Emiratisation career festival, will follow from 17 to 19 November, connecting more than 100 companies with Emirati talent and supporting national workforce development and career opportunities.

The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show returns from 19 to 22 November for its largest edition to date, offering visitors the opportunity to discover the latest products, technologies and experiences across boating, marine lifestyle, water sports and leisure.

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi will host the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards 2026 on 21 November, celebrating exceptional marina leadership, innovation, sustainability, health & safety, and operational mastery across the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye.

At ADNEC Centre Al Ain, the second edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition will take place from 25 to 29 November. The event builds on the strong success of its inaugural edition, which attracted significant participation and attendance from local, regional and international visitors, further strengthening Al Ain’s position as a destination for hunting, equestrian and heritage-focused events.