MoHAP, Ministry of Education launch oral health screening project for KG1 enrollment

DUBAI, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced the launch of a joint project to introduce oral and dental health screening for Kindergarten 1 (KG1) students in public schools across the UAE, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Emirates Health Services (EHS).

The initiative marks a significant step in the UAE’s commitment to strengthening preventive healthcare and embedding a proactive approach that places children’s health at the forefront of national priorities. It stems from a comprehensive vision to build a healthier society with a better quality of life, while strengthening investment in the health of future generations from the earliest stages of life.

The project aligns with the UAE’s efforts to advance a healthcare system centred on prevention and early detection. It also reflects national efforts to implement the Global Strategy on Oral Health and the World Health Organization’s Strategy and Action Plan on Oral Health 2023–2030, which call for a shift from a treatment-focused model towards greater investment in prevention and for oral health to be recognised as a fundamental pillar of overall health and a key contributor to quality of life.

The project aims to foster a new culture in which regular oral and dental health check-ups become a routine health practice from the earliest years of a child’s life. It also seeks to reinforce awareness that dental visits should be associated with prevention and early detection, rather than simply responding to pain.

This approach reflects a broader understanding that oral health is an integral part of overall health, and that maintaining a healthy mouth contributes to general wellbeing and supports children’s healthy growth and development.

Under the project, a comprehensive oral and dental health examination will be introduced at the Kindergarten 1 (KG1) stage, with the aim of strengthening early detection of oral and dental health problems and supporting preventive and healthcare efforts for children.

Families will take their children to government health centres operated by Emirates Health Services (EHS) or to private healthcare facilities for the screening. This will provide families with flexible options for accessing the service, extend its reach, and strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors in the delivery of high-quality preventive healthcare in line with best practices.

The examination will focus on the early detection of dental caries, gum disease and other conditions that may affect a child’s health, development and ability to learn.

This will allow for timely preventive or therapeutic intervention before children begin primary education, help reduce the risk of future health complications, and ensure they are better prepared to enter the learning environment in good health.

Dr Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, said: “The project reflects a national vision that invests in prevention as the most effective foundation for building a healthier society for the long term. Promoting oral and dental health from the preschool years helps establish healthy habits that can stay with children throughout their lives.”

He added: “Families play a pivotal role in instilling these habits, monitoring children’s health and encouraging them to follow healthy daily practices, in integration with the efforts of the health and education sectors. This contributes to raising healthier generations, improving quality of life, and advancing national health indicators in line with global best practices.”

In this regard, Tareq Al Hashimi, Assistant Undersecretary for School Operations Sector in Dubai and the Northern Emirates at the Ministry of Education, reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening cooperation and integration across various sectors in support of students’ educational journey, while translating shared national visions into action to provide a comprehensive educational and healthy environment that meets the highest standards.

He highlighted that in collaboration with its partners, the Ministry continues to support health initiatives that foster a culture of prevention among students and families from the early years of education. This reflects the importance of health in supporting children’s readiness to learn, enhancing their ability to participate and engage, and enabling them to make the most of their educational experience.

For his part, Dr Essam Al Zarooni, Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at Emirates Health Services (EHS), said that EHS’s participation in the project builds on its role in providing integrated and accessible healthcare services for all family members. He noted that making oral and dental health screenings available through EHS health centres will help identify health issues at an early stage and ensure that cases requiring further follow-up are directed to the appropriate care pathway in a timely manner.

He added that EHS is committed to providing families with a seamless experience by linking screening services with health awareness and follow-up, thereby supporting continuity of care and promoting children’s health during the early stages of growth and development.

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