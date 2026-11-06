ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi awarded Middle East's Best MICE Event Venue 2026 at World MICE Awards

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the flagship venue of ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has been awarded the Middle East's Best MICE Event Venue 2026 at the World MICE Awards. The award recognises the Centre's leadership in hosting meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, and its growing standing among the world's leading event destinations.

The win marks another milestone in a sustained run of regional and international accolades for ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and reflects its longstanding commitment to delivering world-class event experiences, operational excellence and innovative venue solutions.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi’s recognition as the Middle East's Best MICE Event Venue reflects its growing position as a platform that brings together industry leaders and decisionmakers to forge partnerships and generate sustainable economic impact. It also underscores ADNEC Group’s leading role and active contribution to advancing the present and future of the business and leisure tourism sector, both regionally and internationally, as part of its strategy to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading regional hub for these vital sectors.”

Spanning 153,678 square metres, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi is the largest events centre in the Middle East and North Africa. Its flexible exhibition halls, conference and meeting spaces, and integrated hospitality and services allow it to host major international exhibitions, congresses, conferences and large-scale events.

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi plays a strategic role in attracting international events to the emirate, generating economic impact and supporting the growth of Abu Dhabi's business tourism and MICE sectors. In 2025, ADNEC Group generated a record AED 9.2 billion in economic impact and 2.17 million hotel room nights through its business and leisure tourism activities.

Earlier in 2026, the Centre won five global titles at the Eventex Awards, including World's Best Convention Centre, World's Best Exhibition Venue and World's Best Sustainable Venue, alongside World's Best Sports Venue and World's Best Wedding Venue.

The Centre has also been recognised with the Best Sustainability Initiative at the Middle East Events Awards and in 2025, it was named Best Venue in the world at the C&IT Awards, one of the most significant honours in the global MICE sector.

With its latest recognition, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its international competitiveness as it welcomes a growing calendar of global congresses, exhibitions and conferences. The Centre remains committed to raising the standard for the Middle East's MICE industry and to supporting Abu Dhabi's ambition to be a leading global destination for business events, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions.