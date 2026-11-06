Hazza bin Zayed visits TAMM Factory, reviews Abu Dhabi’s journey towards AI-native government

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, was briefed on the latest developments, features and evolution of the unified government services platform (TAMM), which has become a global model for using AI to enhance customer experience and save time and effort for all members of the community.

H.H. reviewed work by TAMM Factory, where teams from government entities and partners work under one roof to develop services centred on people’s needs, comfort and wellbeing.

The review took place during H.H.’s visit to TAMM Factory, part of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE), where he was received by Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of DGE, and Dr Mohamed Abdulhameed Al Askar, Director-General of TAMM.

H.H. affirmed that TAMM embodies Abu Dhabi’s vision of placing people at the heart of government work by saving their time and enhancing their comfort and quality of life.

H.H. highlighted the importance of continuing to develop proactive services and adopting AI to facilitate access to services across all regions of the emirate. H.H. also expressed his pride in the platform’s achievements and the national talent contributing to shaping Abu Dhabi’s future.

Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of DGE, said: “We are proud of the visit of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, which is a strong motivation for the teams at TAMM Factory to continue their efforts and sustain Abu Dhabi’s leadership. Abu Dhabi has become a global blueprint for AI-native governments, built to serve people and anticipate their needs.

Today, TAMM is no longer just a leading local platform serving its community with the latest technologies; it has become a leading model that draws governments from around the world to learn from this unique platform and what it has achieved.

“We continue to work with all Abu Dhabi Government entities as partners in this journey, and we look forward to cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as it strives to become the world’s first AI-native government.”

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan was accompanied during the visit by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Ain Region.

TAMM offers more than 1,200 public and private services, delivered by more than 49 partners, and is utilised by 4.9 million users, with a satisfaction rate of 94.5%. The platform processes more than 18 million transactions annually, while the TAMM AI Assistant manages 96% of enquiries and service requests without human intervention, including vehicle registration, business licence, passport and Emirates ID renewals.

TAMM AutoGov, the world’s first AI public servant, saves its users more than AED17 million annually in late fees and fines through AI-powered proactive services. The platform also saves 5.6 million government working hours annually.