More than 220 global leaders to unite in Dubai for World Police Summit 2026

DUBAI, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Opening at the Dubai World Trade Centre on 16 November, the fifth edition of the World Police Summit (WPS) brings more than 220 global leaders together across three days of sessions, panel discussions and an international exhibition.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Summit is hosted by Dubai Police and organised by DXB LIVE, and takes place under the theme “Connected for Impact: Uniting Global Policing to Safeguard Future Generations”.

Across 15 thematic tracks, sessions and panel discussions, more than 90 countries will be represented, with 220+ professionals from law enforcement, the private sector and academia sharing one platform alongside startups and innovators. With 150+ exhibitors showcasing the newest technology, the Summit puts public-private partnership into practice.

New this year, an International Organisations Pavilion on the exhibition floor brings together six organisations, led by Gulf Cooperation Council Police (GCCPOL) and joined by ASEANAPOL, CARICOM, UNODC, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Ministers of Interior.

The WPS app is now live, and visitors are encouraged to download it to pre-schedule meetings ahead of the Summit.

Spanning 13 categories, the World Police Summit Awards recognise excellence in policing and security, with the shortlist announced on 2 November and the winners to be named on 9 November, ahead of the ceremony on 18 November, the final day of the Summit.

Leaders attending include Stephen Nutt APM, Assistant Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police, Stephen Fry, Executive Director for Investigation Support at Interpol, and Peter Nilsson, Police Commissioner of AIRPOL, alongside ministers, heads of international organisations and industry leaders, including those quoted below.

Colonel Dr. Rashid Hamdan Al Ghafri, Secretary-General of the World Police Summit, Deputy Director of Dubai Police’s General Department of Forensics and Criminology for Administrative Affairs said: “No police force faces today’s threats alone, and the ones that matter most do not stop at borders. This edition is built to turn conversations into partnerships and ideas into practical solutions that make communities safer. We look forward to welcoming leaders from every region to Dubai, where the Summit brings global voices together to shape the future of policing.”

On the role of technology in public safety, Rick Smith, Founder and CEO, Axon Enterprise said: “This year’s theme, Connected for Impact, couldn’t be more timely. AI is moving faster than anything we’ve seen, and superintelligence and robotics will change how every nation keeps its people safe. The safest nations will be the ones that connect their data, their platforms and their partners.”

On North Macedonia’s experience of tackling transnational crime, Panche Toshkovski, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia said: “The Republic of North Macedonia has hit a 20-year low in crime after dismantling major transnational syndicates.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is aggressively seizing illegally acquired wealth, tackling systemic corruption among law enforcement, and eliminating organized criminal operations run from within correctional facilities. We look forward to sharing this experience at the World Police Summit and strengthening cooperation with our international partners.”

On the role of international cooperation in tackling wildlife crime, Ivonne Higuero, Secretary-General, Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) Secretariat said: “Wildlife crime is a transnational organised crime that can only be fully addressed through collective and coordinated responses from countries across the entire illegal trade chain, from source, to transit, to destination. By working together, we can overcome the challenges posed by wildlife crime and effectively address it.”

Delegate passes for the fifth edition of the World Police Summit are currently available at 50% off. Visitors planning to attend can register at https://worldpolicesummit.com/registration/ to secure their place at three days of sessions, panel discussions and an international exhibition. With the Summit opening on 16 November, early registration is encouraged.