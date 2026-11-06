Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets BYD Executive Vice President, reviews company’s world speed record achievement in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD, the Chinese company specialising in electric vehicle manufacturing, new energy technologies and sustainable mobility solutions.

During the meeting, H.H. reviewed the company’s achievement in setting a new record for the world’s fastest production car with its YANGWANG U9 Xtreme electric vehicle, which exceeded 500km/h on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road in Al Dhafra Region on 1 November 2026, surpassing the previous record of 496.22km/h, set in Germany in 2025.

The achievement highlights Abu Dhabi’s advanced infrastructure and technical and organisational capabilities to host sophisticated electric vehicle testing, alongside coordinated efforts by relevant entities to provide the necessary requirements for these tests, reinforcing the emirate as a global hub for developing and testing future mobility technologies.

The meeting was attended by Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.