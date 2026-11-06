House of Wisdom showcases Arab maritime heritage and Ahmad ibn Majid’s legacy at SIBF 2026

SHARJAH,6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- House of Wisdom is at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) until November 15, and is presenting a unique showcase of Arab maritime navigation as well as the knowledge developed by generations of Arab seafarers.

Their showcase, in collaboration with the Oman Across Ages Museum, follows how Arab sailors new charted trade routes, connected ports and strengthened exchange between peoples and cultures, highlighting the longstanding maritime and commercial ties between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman.

To mark Oman's participation as Guest of Honour at this year's Sharjah International Book Fair, House of Wisdom has partnered with the museum to present an exhibition titled ‘Legacy of Arab Navigation: Ahmad ibn Majid and the Science of Seafaring’. The museum, one of Oman's major cultural landmarks, was inaugurated by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik in March 2023.

The collaboration also brings together Al-Rahmaniyyat, a tradition of writings by Arab sea captains on navigation and their seafaring experiences, alongside manuscripts and other materials related to Ahmad ibn Majid, the renowned 15th-century Arab navigator, scholar and geographer from Julfar, highlighting the broader maritime knowledge developed and transmitted by generations of Arab seafarers.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of House of Wisdom, said: “The history of Arab navigation reveals an important dimension of our region’s scientific and civilisational contributions. Over centuries of observation, experimentation and documentation, Arab seafarers and scholars transformed their experience at sea into scientific knowledge that was passed from one generation to the next, helping expand trade and strengthen connections between peoples.

“This shared heritage between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman also reflects the important place our region occupied in the history of knowledge exchange, and the ingenuity of its people in developing the tools and methods that enabled them to explore the world and engage with other civilisations.”

She added: “The value of scientific heritage lies in our ability to revisit it and understand the ideas and experiences that shaped its development. Through our collaboration with Oman Across Ages Museum, we are bringing these historical sources closer to visitors at the book fair and highlighting what they reveal about the evolution of maritime knowledge, scientific thinking and innovation in our region.

“We hope this experience will give younger generations new ways to understand their civilisational history and discover the curiosity, experimentation and spirit of exploration that inspired its pioneers.”

At its SIBF stand, House of Wisdom is displaying three maritime manuscripts from the collections of Oman Across Ages Museum that shed light on the Al-Rahmaniyyat: navigational works in which Arab sea captains recorded their observations, creating a record of practical maritime knowledge grounded in observation and practical experience.

These works draw on astronomy and geography to offer practical guidance on navigation, helping sailors travel from one port to another.

Among the manuscripts on display is The Treasure of Secrets in the Science of the Seas by sea captain Nasser bin Ali Al Khadhouri, regarded as one of the most prominent Omani works in the Rahmaniyat tradition and the first Omani manuscript to be inscribed on UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register in 2017.

Also featured are “Al-Rahmaniyyat 1”, by sea captain Majid bin Mubarak bin Al Taher, which contains illustrations of sailing vessels and longitude and latitude coordinates for maritime routes and ports, and “Al-Rahmaniyyat 2”, by Nadhir bin Salim bin Nadhir, which includes geographical information on ports and coastal headlands.

The display also includes The Poems and Epistles of Ibn Majid, a 1771 CE manuscript containing 15 nautical poems by Ibn Majid, seven of which remain unpublished. Part of the collection of the Library of Mohammed Al Qudah Al Ansari, it is regarded by several researchers as the oldest known manuscript in the UAE.

Visitors can also see a copy of A Collection of Treatises on Marine Science, whose original manuscript is preserved at the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies in Saudi Arabia. The work brings together Ibn Majid’s writings on navigation and the movement of ships, alongside astronomical and geographical maps and illustrations.

Also on display is A Memorandum for Historians on the Innocence of Ibn Majid, authored by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Drawing on historical documents, the book presents evidence to refute allegations that Ibn Majid guided the Portuguese to India.

Alongside the manuscripts and publications, House of Wisdom is presenting a video that traces Ibn Majid's life, including his upbringing in a family with a longstanding maritime tradition in Julfar and his contributions to the development of navigational knowledge.

It examines techniques including navigating by the stars, observing winds and sea currents, and determining maritime routes, as well as Ibn Majid’s writings and their role in preserving and transmitting Arab maritime knowledge across generations.

At the SIBF stand, young visitors can also take part in “Stories of Culture and Knowledge”, featuring a travel journal customisation station where they can choose leather colours, decorative motifs, charms and accessories inspired by Omani heritage to create a personalised keepsake.

Meanwhile, at House of Wisdom, children can take part in workshops under the title “A Journey Through Navigation and Discovery at House of Wisdom”, inspired by Ibn Majid and the world of maritime discovery. Through hands-on activities, participants explore themes including navigation, astronomy, cartography, maritime engineering and seafaring.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair is being held at Expo Centre Sharjah from November 4–15, 2026. The 12-day event brings together 3,212 publishers and exhibitors from 126 countries.