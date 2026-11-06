UAE Balloon Team marks first Arab presence at Saga International Balloon Fiesta in Japan

SAGA,, Japan, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Balloon Team, represented by its balloon "UAE ONE", has concluded its participation in the 39th Saga International Balloon Fiesta (SIBFO), held in the Japanese city of Saga, marking the first Arab participation in the history of this global event.

Captain Pilot Abdulaziz Nasser Al Mansoori, President of the UAE Balloon Team, said: "In a scene that reflected the UAE's presence on the international stage, the flag of the United Arab Emirates flew high in the skies of Japan as the 'UAE ONE' balloon took to the skies over Saga, carrying a national message that embodies the values of peace, tolerance, openness and cultural exchange among peoples.

"During this international event, the 'UAE ONE' balloon received a warm welcome and an enthusiastic reception from the Japanese public, who showed great interest in the UAE's participation, reflecting the deep bonds of friendship and mutual appreciation between the Emirati and Japanese peoples."

He added that the UAE's participation extended beyond flying over Japanese skies to include official meetings with the Governor of Saga Prefecture and a number of Japanese officials, as part of efforts to strengthen ties and promote cultural and sporting cooperation.

During these meetings, a copy of the book Al Rasael (The Messages), authored by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was presented as a cultural gesture reflecting the UAE's depth of humanitarian and leadership thought and underscoring the importance of knowledge exchange and building bridges of communication between cultures.