Who owns the story? Three Arab artists explore the Art of storytelling at SIBF 2026

SHARJAH,6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Storytelling is both an expression of human experience and an art shaped by the ways stories are written, interpreted and brought to life, according to Kuwaiti literary scholar and visual artist Dr Alia Shuaib, Lebanese actor, playwright and theatre director Rafiq Ali Ahmad, and Emirati actor, director and academic Dr Habib Ghuloom, who explored the many dimensions of storytelling at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026).

Moderated by Al Anoud Al Souri, the session, titled ‘Who Owns the Story?’, brought together the three distinguished artists to examine the relationship between storytelling and performance, the evolution of narratives across generations, and the creative responsibilities involved in translating human experiences into written and performed works.

The fundamentals of storytelling cannot be narrowed down to a divisible number of points. Rather, it is an amalgamation of several factors, starting from the conception of an idea, to the interpretation of the tale, and finally the showcase. Rafiq Ali Ahmad, whose work has travelled from Carthage to Cannes, says “storytelling is a shared human experience that allows individuals to learn from trials and errors of others”.

“The transition from oral tradition to written scripts marks a significant evolution in how culture is preserved, and stories are sculpted,” says Dr Alia Shuaib when discussing the development of storytelling across different generations.

The stage serves as a canvas for a delectable narrative. Mediums such as theatre and cinema provide a flair to the act of storytelling. Involving elements such as dialogue, actors, and many more. The external components complement the narrative, but cannot be used as its replacement.

Actor and director Dr Habib Ghloom says that external aspects such as stagecraft and lighting should serve to enhance the story rather than distract from it.

“A successful production requires a synergy between the Writer, who provides the foundation, and the director, who interprets the vision,” he says.

The panel discussion came to a close after addressing that stories and art serve as a mirror to society, reflecting its struggles and cultural identity.

The session formed part of SIBF 2026's cultural programme, which brings together writers, thinkers and readers for discussions exploring literature, creativity and the stories behind books.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair is being held at Expo Centre Sharjah from November 4 to 15, 2026. The 12-day event hosts 3,212 publishers and exhibitors from 126 countries, showcasing more than 1.7 million titles.