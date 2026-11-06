RAK Ruler receives Adilson Parrella

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Adilson de Paula Parrella, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the US state of Utah.

H.H. welcomed the guest and his accompanying delegation. During the meeting, they exchanged views on a number of topics highlighting the UAE's steadfast approach to promoting the values of tolerance and coexistence, and building bridges of dialogue and understanding among different cultures and religions, in a way that strengthens human connections among peoples.