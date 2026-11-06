Emirates Drug Establishment approves new indication for Foundayo to treat type 2 diabetes

DUBAI, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has approved a new therapeutic indication for Foundayo (orforglipron), developed by Eli Lilly, for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes, making the UAE the world’s third country to approve the medicine for this use. EDE had previously approved the medicine for weight management in April.

The approval is aligned with EDE’s strategic objectives to establish an advanced, proactive pharmaceutical regulatory system built on efficiency and regulatory excellence and committed to the highest international standards of quality, safety and efficacy.

These efforts aim to facilitate access to high-value innovative treatments, expand treatment options and improve access for members of the community, helping to improve the management of chronic diseases and reduce their burden.

They also reinforce the UAE’s leadership and global competitiveness in vital sectors, particularly the pharmaceutical sector.

Foundayo is an oral, non-peptide glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist taken once daily without food or water restrictions.

It helps improve blood glucose control in adults with type 2 diabetes while supporting long-term weight management, as part of a physician-supervised treatment plan that includes an appropriate diet and physical activity.

The Emirates Drug Establishment emphasised the importance of understanding the risk factors associated with the disease, undergoing regular screening for early detection and maintaining consistent medical follow-up to manage the condition and reduce the risk of complications.