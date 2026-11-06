Irthi showcases Emirati crafts at design Doha Biennial 2026

SHARJAH, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council- under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council- is marking its second participation in the Design Doha Biennial 2026 with its curated project, “Design Labs II”.

The exhibition looks beyond the conventional to present a contemporary interpretation of traditional crafts through works shaped by research, experimentation and collaboration between local craftswomen and global designers. The participation underscores the Council’s ongoing commitment to elevating the presence of Emirati crafts on international platforms and demonstrating their potential to unlock new avenues for design and creative production.

Hosted at Fereej Al Asmakh in Doha, the exhibition will run from 5 to 7 November 2026, with exhibits on display until 31 January 2027. The event marks the debut of five selected collections from the programme, bringing together artisanal skills and contemporary techniques that explore new applications for traditional materials across furniture, art installations and architectural design.

Commenting on the participation, Reem BinKaram, Director General of Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, said: “Our second participation in the Design Doha Biennial builds on Irthi’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the presence of Emirati crafts regionally and internationally, while highlighting their place in contemporary conversations around culture and design. The knowledge held by craftswomen and the skills passed down through generations provide a foundation for developing works that respond to contemporary needs while remaining deeply connected to their roots. Through our collaborations with designers from the region and around the world, we aim to create new opportunities for craftswomen to contribute to the development of these works, supporting the continuity of traditional crafts and allowing future generations to discover and practise them.”

Launched in 2024 by Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, Design Labs II is a research-led, practice-based programme exploring the relationship between traditional craft knowledge and contemporary design. It brings together artisans, designers, researchers and material specialists to develop ideas rooted in traditional practices and examine how they can be applied in new contexts.

The project draws on research documented in the Council’s reference publication, Architectural Elements from Cultural Heritage, which examines craft techniques, local materials and cultural knowledge from the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. This research provided the starting point for practical experimentation, taking craft beyond documentation and material studies into the creation of furniture, art installations and architectural works.

Craftswomen play an integral role throughout this process, contributing directly to the development of the works and exchanging knowledge and skill expertise with designers. Their contribution included weaving, embroidery and other traditional skills explored through applications that extend beyond their conventional uses.

Design Labs II comprises ten works and design collections, including Hedb by Adrian Pepe, Jallaf by Anique Koussian, Sidah by Bahraini-Danish Studio, Siraj by Bricklab, Nawa by Miri Boyle, Hood and Hada by Paula Sakr, Majlis of Narratives by Tara Sakhi, and Muqarnas Dini by Wissam Al Assali, alongside other works exploring the possibilities of traditional materials and craft techniques within contemporary design.

Hod and Hida by Paola Sakr reimagines the cultural significance of gathering on the floor space as an intimate setting for bonding. The collection brings together a circular table, upholstered seating, a handwoven carpet and stoneware vessels, united in a language of rounded forms, grounded proportions and natural textures, celebrating the quiet significance of everyday rituals. The Nwah, conceived by Mhairi Boyle, expands traditional Gulf textile practices and reworks them through a modern lens for contemporary relevance. The collection puts together locally sourced fibres and distinct weaving approaches to create a series of tactile textiles characterised by contrasting surfaces, layered compositions and intricate textures.

The Siraj, crafted by Bricklab, is a collection of high-end lighting fixtures that seamlessly merge fine Italian craftsmanship with material storytelling. With a strong foundation of eight years of research in the colour palette and ecological characteristics of the Arabian Peninsula, it beautifully translates the enigmatic landscapes into a contemporary language of light, colour, and form. The Jallaf by Annik Keoseyan creates a unique material dialogue between two distinct artisanal heritages. Bridging Mexican woodworking with Emirati weaving, the collection amalgamates solid wood and flexible threads, expressing inimitable craftsmanship. The Sidah makes for a one-of-a-kind exhibit, depicting a patient play of raw material, craftsmanship and natural elements. Produced in Bani Jamra, Bahrain, using traditional Naseej pit-loom techniques passed down through generations, the collection brings together naturally dyed wool from Kuwait and the knowledge of Bahraini artisans, treating woven fabric as a living form, changing canvas shaped by the environment.

Sirad by Ammar Kalo explores the use of Safeefah in furniture design by translating its textures and woven patterns onto surfaces made from high-performance concrete. Together with experiments incorporating Talli, Sadu and traditional weaving methods, these works demonstrate the diverse approaches adopted to develop new applications of traditional craft knowledge.

Speaking about the project’s artistic vision, Reem Saif Al Mazrouei, Artistic Curator of Design Labs II, said: “Design Labs began with a fundamental question: How can craft knowledge help shape design itself, rather than simply being incorporated as an additional element? The project was grounded in research into materials and craft techniques before moving into practical experimentation through direct collaboration between craftswomen and designers. The diversity of materials and making techniques allowed us to develop different approaches, from weaving and material-forming experiments to furniture, art installations and architectural elements. What distinguishes these works is that they emerge from an ongoing dialogue between craft expertise and design experimentation, where the properties of materials and handmade techniques contribute to artistic decisions from the earliest stages of the design process.”

The Council’s participation will be accompanied by a programme of panel discussions and workshops exploring the relationship between craft and design, as well as the role of collaboration and knowledge exchange in advancing craft practices.

The programme includes a panel discussion on the role of women in preserving traditional crafts and passing their knowledge on to future generations. Speakers will include H.E. Reem BinKaram, Director General of Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council; Shawq Al Alawi, Advisor for Strategy Development and Craft Councils at the Creative Hub, Qatar Museums; and Sahar Al Musqati, Cultural Producer and Director of the Sadu Art and Design Initiative in Kuwait. The discussion will address the importance of women’s expertise in sustaining traditional crafts and the opportunities created by cultural initiatives to develop these practices and introduce them to new generations.

Design Labs II represents an important milestone in Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council’s long-term research efforts as the collections, research and methodologies developed through the programme also contribute to establishing the first art collection of the forthcoming Irthi Museum, which is scheduled to open to the public in 2029. This collection will build on the Council’s efforts to document craft knowledge, develop new applications for traditional techniques and maintain the connection between inherited practices and contemporary cultural production.