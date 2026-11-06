UAE celebrates historic badminton gold at Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics

DAKAR, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE delegation celebrated Riyan Malhan’s historic badminton gold at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games after his 2-0 victory over France’s Mady Sow in the boys’ singles final.

The UAE secured its first-ever gold at the Games, climbing to joint 24th overall and joint second among Arab nations with Saudi Arabia, behind Egypt.

Malhan now targets the 2027 World Championships and qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

In equestrian, Alia Al Muhairi finished ninth in the individual showjumping final, having earlier won gold with Team Asia in a separate International Equestrian Federation team event.

Charlotte Thurston placed 25th in triathlon, while archers Khalifa Al Kaabi and Huda Al Ali set a national record of 677 points and a personal best of 631, respectively.

Both archers advance to Saturday’s round of 16, while boxer Moaz Wael awaits his 70kg round-of-16 bout.