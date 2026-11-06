Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian FM discuss fraternal relations, regional developments

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, discussed the fraternal relations between their countries and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation to serve their mutual interests and bring further prosperity and well-being to their peoples.

During a telephone call, the two ministers also discussed the latest regional developments and ongoing efforts to consolidate security and stability in the region.