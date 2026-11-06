Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss regional, international developments

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Ed Miliband, UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, discussed the friendly relations between the two countries and ways to further strengthen ties in support of their development priorities.

During a telephone call, the two top diplomats also discussed the latest regional and international developments and the situation in the region, exchanging views on ways of strengthening efforts to consolidate regional and international security and stability.