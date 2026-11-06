Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian FM discuss regional, international developments

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, have discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen ties within the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries.

During a telephone call, the two ministers also exchanged views on current regional and international developments and discussed the importance of strengthening efforts to consolidate regional and global peace and security.