UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation launches award honouring champions’ families

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has launched the Jiu-Jitsu Family Award to recognise Emirati and expatriate families who support their children in the sport.

The award aims to highlight the crucial role families play in developing talent, increasing participation in jiu-jitsu and supporting national teams, helping strengthen the UAE’s leading position in the sport regionally and internationally.

The initiative is part of the Federation’s efforts to encourage greater family involvement in identifying and developing young talent, promoting the values of jiu-jitsu among younger generations and increasing participation in the sport. It also aims to support long-term success and strengthen family bonds.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said, "Families have played an important role in the growth of jiu-jitsu in the UAE. They are often the first to recognise young talent and support athletes as they develop their skills and work towards success. Family support has been one of the main reasons behind the success of jiu-jitsu in the UAE. Families have helped more people take up the sport, supported the development of young champions and contributed to the achievements of our national teams at regional and international competitions. Through this award, we want to recognise families who have contributed to the sport in different ways, whether as athletes, coaches, referees, administrators or volunteers. We also want to encourage more families to get involved in jiu-jitsu and help young people learn important values such as discipline, determination and respect.”

The award is open to Emirati and expatriate families living in the UAE, provided at least two family members are involved in jiu-jitsu as athletes, coaches, referees, administrators or volunteers. Applicants must provide proof of registration or participation. Nominations can be submitted by families themselves, as well as clubs, academies and sports organisations.

Applications will be assessed based on five criteria: the family’s continued involvement in jiu-jitsu, sporting achievements, the number of family members involved and their different roles, contributions to promoting the sport and serving the community, and the family’s inspiring story and commitment to sporting values.

The assessment will also consider the level of competitions, technical development and years of participation, rather than focusing only on the number of medals won.

The Federation said a judging committee comprising representatives from its Board of Directors and relevant departments will review applications using standard criteria to ensure fairness and equal opportunities.

Nominations will be open from November 6 to 17 through the registration link, with the winning families to be announced and honoured on November 22.

The federation encouraged eligible families, clubs and academies to take part in the award and share their stories, highlighting the contributions families have made to the development of jiu-jitsu in the UAE and encouraging more people to become involved in the sport.