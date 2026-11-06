Brotherly Love wins Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashed Al Maktoum Cup at Dubai Racing Carnival opener

DUBAI, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Brotherly Love, trained by British trainer Jamie Osborne and ridden by Danny Tudhope, won the Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashed Al Maktoum Cup, sponsored by Emirates Airline, as the 2026-2027 Dubai Racing Carnival opened at Meydan Racecourse on Friday.

The three-year-old beat Sirocco Winds by five and a quarter lengths on his handicap debut, having finished fourth in the G2 UAE Derby on his previous appearance.

Colour Up, trained by Doug Watson and ridden by Pat Dobbs, claimed his first Meydan victory since 2023, beating Ma Yetal by half a length in the Emirates Airline Conditions Stakes.

French jockey Jules Mobian secured his first Meydan win aboard Musabbeh Al Mheiri-trained Desert Horizon in the Emirates Holidays Handicap, defeating Injazati by three-quarters of a length for the horse's third career victory.

Union Security, trained by Ahmad bin Harmash and ridden by Connor Beasley, won the three-year-olds' Emirates Skywards Conditions Stakes for the second consecutive opening night, beating Magic Art by five lengths over 1400 metres.

Two-year-old Ops made a winning debut in the 1200-metre Emirates Courier Express Maiden, defeating favourite Jeyoush by a neck under Tadhg O'Shea for trainer Bhupat Seemar.

Seemar and O'Shea completed a double with Na Eem, who beat Cruzamento by two lengths in the 1400-metre Emirates SkyCargo race.

Tudhope also completed a double aboard Nam Phrik in the closing Arabian Adventures Handicap, securing a first UAE victory for Antonio Cintra and Julio Olascoaga's charge after overcoming Alsayel and holding off Quality Humor.

The Dubai Racing Carnival resumes on 20th November, featuring the Listed Dubai Creek Mile.