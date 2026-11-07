DR Congo Ebola deaths rise to 5,198, cases to 10,668

KINSHASA, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo announced on Friday that the death toll from the Ebola outbreak had risen to 5,198, out of 10,668 confirmed cases, representing a case fatality rate of 48.7 percent.

The ministry said on its website that, as of 3rd November, the country had recorded 10,668 confirmed cases and 5,198 deaths.

Jean Kaseya, Director-General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), had earlier warned that the virus poses a threat to neighbouring countries as transmission continues across the Democratic Republic of the Congo.