Spain's industrial production growth rebounds in September

MADRID, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Spain's industrial production growth rebounded in September, driven by strong energy and capital goods output, the country's statistical office INE said on Friday.

Industrial production rose 2 percent year-on-year, following a 1.3 percent rise in August.

Energy production recorded the strongest growth, rising 6.6 percent, followed by capital goods at 2.8 percent and intermediate goods at 1.8 percent. Consumer goods output, meanwhile, fell 1.6 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial output climbed 2.5 percent year-on-year, following a 1.3 percent increase in August.

Month-on-month, industrial output rose 0.8 percent in September, in contrast to the 0.7 percent decrease in the prior month.