Paraguay swears in new president as Peña is put under house arrest

ASUNCION, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Pedro Alliana was sworn in as Paraguay's new president on Friday just ​as authorities put his impeached predecessor Santiago Peña under house arrest; the latest developments in a fast-moving political and financial ‌crisis triggered by the collapse of a digital bank.

Prosecutors speaking outside Peña's house in Asunción said charges were still being determined but could include influence peddling. Peña was ordered to appear at the prosecutor's office on Saturday morning.

Peña was ousted from the presidency about an hour beforehand in a unanimous Senate vote, with lawmakers citing questions over ​his past links to the collapsed digital bank Ueno that had provided accounts for nearly half of Paraguay's population.