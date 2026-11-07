UK launches new military observation satellite into space

LONDON, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Kingdom has launched a new military observation satellite into space named Titania, the Ministry of Defence has announced.

The reconnaissance satellite, described as a new "pair of eyes" in orbit around the Earth, will help the armed forces observe military activity back on Earth.

The 100-kilogramme probe, about the same size as a washing machine, was sent into space on a reusable SpaceX rocket out of California in October.

The Ministry of Defence also announced it is trialling new advanced ground-based sensors to monitor space from three sites around the world, in a project dubbed Inaros.

According to PA Media, the national news agency for the UK and Ireland, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said, "The new space age is here. Space underpins everything from weather forecasts and financial transactions to sat-navs and mobile phone connections, and it is critical for our national security and military operations."